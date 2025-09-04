Former Jets Bench Boss Signs in Calgary

The Calgary Flames have announced the signing of a former team captain to a coaching contract.

Dave Lowry, who served as captain of the Flames from 2000-02, will re-join the team as an assistant coach, replacing Brad Larsen, who will not come back for the 2025-26 season due to a personal matter.

Lowry, 60, spent the past three seasons with the Seattle Kraken as an assistant coach, after jumping in as the Winnipeg Jets' interim head coach following Paul Maurice's abrupt departure.

The Kraken did not offer him a contract renewal following last season.

Lowry, who is also the father of Jets captain Adam Lowry, played 19 seasons in the NHL, skating in over 1,000 contests for the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, and Flames.

Unfortunately, he was not a fit with the Jets as head coach. He is hoping a return to another familiar organization will provide some consistency as an assistant.

Lowry will now work alongside Trent Cull, Cail MacLean and Jamie Pringle and under head coach Ryan Huska in Calgary.