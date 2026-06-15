Former Jets Forward Nikolaj Ehlers Captures Stanley Cup In First Year With Hurricanes

After a decade of heartbreak in Winnipeg, the Danish winger found immediate glory in Carolina, utilizing his elite speed to help the Hurricanes end their 18-year title drought.
Nikolaj Ehlers’ first season away from Winnipeg ended exactly the way every NHL player dreams.
After spending the first decade of his career chasing a Stanley Cup with the Winnipeg Jets, Ehlers finally reached hockey’s summit in his first season with the Carolina Hurricanes.
The former Jets forward became a Stanley Cup champion Sunday night, helping Carolina defeat the Vegas Golden Knights four games to two and capture the franchise’s first championship since 2006. The Canes picked up a shutout win in Game 6 in Vegas on Sunday.
For Ehlers, it was the easiest goal of the playoffs, but the most important. He pumped the puck into the empty net with 1:08 remaining, as he finished off the Golden Knights by way of the 3-0 final.
It was a storybook ending to a whirlwind year for the Danish winger.
Originally selected ninth overall by Winnipeg in the 2014 NHL Draft, Ehlers spent 10 seasons as one of the most dynamic offensive players in Jets history.
With his elite skating ability, creativity and game-breaking speed, Ehlers became a fan favourite in Manitoba and one of the most productive players to ever wear a Jets 2.0 jersey.
During his time in Winnipeg, Ehlers appeared in more than 600 regular-season games and recorded more than 500 points, placing himself among the franchise’s all-time leaders in several offensive categories.
But despite multiple strong Jets teams, playoff success proved difficult to find.
Winnipeg advanced to the Western Conference Final in 2018 and remained competitive throughout Ehlers’ tenure, but the group was never able to take the final step.
"I loved being in Winnipeg," an emotional Ehlers said post-game. "This was the dream there. I'm obviously sad I wasn't able to do that with the guys in Winnipeg and the city of Winnipeg. They hold a special place in my heart. They're family."
"The whole organization gave me a shot at playing in the NHL. I couldn't be more thankful. Like I said, it was a hard decision this summer. I loved my 10 years in Winnipeg. It was a special time."
Following his departure from the Jets, Ehlers joined a Hurricanes team built around speed, pressure and depth - a system perfectly suited for his skill set.
The fit was immediate.
Carolina’s aggressive style allowed Ehlers to thrive, while his offensive creativity gave the Hurricanes another dangerous weapon as they pushed toward a championship.
For Jets fans, the moment is likely bittersweet.
Ehlers spent years trying to bring a Stanley Cup to Winnipeg and remained one of the organization’s most beloved players throughout his time with the franchise. While the championship did not come in a Jets uniform, one of the most popular players in team history finally got his moment.
Ehlers concluded the postseason with eight goals and 18 points for the Hurricanes.
After years of playoff heartbreak, injuries and near misses, Ehlers’ wait is over. The Dashing Dane is a Stanley Cup champion.