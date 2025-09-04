Former Sabres' GM Gerry Meehan Was Interested in Dale Hawerchuk (1990)

The Hockey News has released its archive to all THN subscribers: 76 years of history, stories, and features.

Meehan Interested in Winnipeg's Star Center - Jun. 1 1990 - Volume 43, Issue 38 - Jim Kelley

Several general managers have expressed cautious interest now that Winnipeg Jets’ center Dale Hawerchuk has become available on the open market.

But Buffalo Sabres’ general manager Gerry Meehan was anything but cautious.

“We are very much interested,” Meehan said when asked about the six-time 100-point scorer. “He has a reputation in this league as a powerful offensive player, the kind of player every team in the league would like to have.

“We have a top centernan already in Pierre Turgeon, a center who is a potential superstar, and to add a player like this (Hawerchuk) would give us a formidable 1-2 punch.”

Meehan said he had no indications from Winnipeg what price tag might be attached to Hawerchuk. but he expected Hawerchuk’s market value would be determined in the days leading up to the June 16 NHL entry draft in Vancouver. Meehan also said he would “pursue discussion” with the Jets.

It’s not uncommon for a general manager to express interest in a high-quality player when he comes on to the market, even if he has no intention of making a bid. However. Meehan’s interest appeared both genuine and serious and indicated he was at least exploring opportunities to change the mix on a Sabres’ team that had a strong regular season but once again disappointed in the playoff’s.

Naturally, bringing Hawerchuk or a player like him to Buffalo would mean giving up a player or players of similar value, both in terms of talent and expense.

No one in the Sabres’ organization has publicly singled out players, at least not by name, for Buffalo’s failure to get by Montreal in the first round of the playoffs this season. But the players as a group have certainly taken heat from management and some big names have suddenly shown up in trade rumors.

Defenseman Phil Housley and right winger Mike Foligno recently were linked to a possible trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Christian Ruuttu’s name has also cropped up in some less-known rumors. A solo deal involving Foligno and Toronto was reported.

The Sabres, having again hiked ticket prices, would be hard-pressed to return the same lineup to the ice despite a 98-point regular season. Buffalo fans measure a team’s worth by how well it performs in the playoffs and this team, like almost all the rest of the last decade, has done nothing.

Another reason Meehan might be interested is because Hawerchuk threatens to upset the current balance of power in the Adams Division.

At the general manager’s luncheon at the Stanley Cup final in Edmonton, both Montreal GM Serge Savard and Hartford GM Ed Johnston also expressed an interest in Hawerchuk. Buffalo, Montreal and Hartford finished second, third and fourth, respectively, in the Adams last season and all three teams were among the top seven in the NHL. Hawerchuk, with any one of the three, could be enough to push one team past another.

“I’ve already worked up a few charts with Hawerchuk in our lineup and with players we might have to give up coming out,” Meehan said. “It’s something that has to be discussed (and evaluated). Everything is determined by the price, but are we interested? Sure we are. Who wouldn’t be?”

