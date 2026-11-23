Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 23, 2026 4:29 PMPublished Nov 23, 2026 4:29 PM
Thomas Milic’s first shutout and clutch power-play goals fueled a dominant weekend at Canada Life Centre, extending the club's historic season-opening win streak to eight straight games.
The Manitoba Moose continue to make Canada Life Centre one of the toughest buildings to visit in the American Hockey League, improving to a perfect 8-0-0-0 on home ice following a pair of victories over the Rockford IceHogs this past weekend.
Manitoba earned a hard-fought 1-0 shutout victory on Friday before following it up with a 3-1 win Sunday afternoon, improving its overall record to 14-7-0-0 through 21 games.
Friday's contest was a defensive battle, with Parker Ford providing the only offence late in the opening period. The Moose forward converted a feed from Alfons Freij at 18:48, picking the top corner behind Rockford goaltender Spencer Martin for his second goal in three games.
Photo by Mike Carter/Game On Magazine
From there, goaltender Thomas Milic took over, turning aside all 23 shots he faced to record his first shutout of the season.
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Rockford appeared to have tied the game with two minutes remaining in regulation, but Dominic Toninato's apparent equalizer was waved off after officials ruled the puck had been kicked into the net.
"We're just comfortable here," Milic said of the team's success at Canada Life Centre. "We love our fans. We love the atmosphere here. This is a place that teams don't want to come and play because you know it's a tough place to win. So I think we're doing a good job of that."
The Moose carried that confidence into Sunday's rematch, opening the scoring just 4:29 into the first period when Mikey Milne took a pass from Lucas Wahlin and fired a shot over Martin's glove.
Rockford responded midway through the frame on a point shot from Derrick Pouliot, sending the teams into the intermission tied 1-1.
After a scoreless second period, Noah Gregor broke the deadlock with a power-play goal at 4:28 of the third, beating a screened Martin for his team-leading 10th goal of the season.
The IceHogs threatened late, earning a five-on-three power play with less than four minutes remaining. Manitoba's penalty killers stood tall, however, preserving the one-goal advantage before Ashton Sautner sealed the victory with an empty-net marker with 15 seconds remaining.
"It was just guys just buckling down," Sautner said. "I thought we did a good job of just kind of keeping everybody in front of us for the most part. We get into the third there, and we go down to five on three, so just a huge job by our PK getting that kill. And then ultimately, just coming away with two points is big."
The weekend also featured several individual milestones. Freij extended his point streak to four games, collecting five assists over that stretch, while Gregor pushed his recent production to six points, including four goals, over his past four contests.
Sautner's empty-netter marked his first goal of the season, while Jack Matier registered his first point in a Moose uniform on Sunday. Forward Deni Goure also made his Manitoba debut during Friday's victory.
With eight consecutive home victories to open the season, the Moose will have plenty of opportunities to extend their streak during a busy upcoming week at Canada Life Centre.
Manitoba hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m. for its first Project 11 School Day Game of the season, followed by a second meeting Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Moose then welcome the Belleville Senators for back-to-back 2 p.m. contests Saturday and Sunday, with Military Appreciation scheduled for Nov. 28 and Hockey Fights Cancer taking centre stage Nov. 29.
A full gallery of photos from Game On Magazine shooter Mike Carter can be viewed below:
Photos courtesy of Mike Carter/Game On Magazine
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