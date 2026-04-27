GALLERY: Moose Complete Series Comeback, Move On to Face Grand Rapids

Fueled by clutch goaltending and timely scoring, the Moose rally from behind, clinching their series and setting their sights on Grand Rapids.
The Manitoba Moose have come back from a 1-0 series deficit to win their opening round best-of-three two games to one.
On Sunday afternoon, the Moose held off the Milwaukee Admirals for a 2-1 victory to move on to the Central Division Semifinal of the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs.
Photo by Steve Sasaki
Game 1 of the best-of-five series will be played on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM central at Canada Life Centre, before the Moose also host the second game of the series on Sunday.
The series will then shift to Grand Rapids for Games 3, 4 and 5 later in the week.
After scoring the game-winner in the second game of the series with just seconds remaining in the final period, David Gustafsson picked up two helpers for Manitoba in Game 3, assisting on goals by Walker Duehr and Sam Fagemo.
Domenic DiVincentiis was the hero in net for the Moose again on Sunday. After earning his first win of the postseason in Game 2, DiVincentiis made 31 stops on the 32 pucks sent his way.
Manitoba got an early goal from Duehr in the first period, before Fagemo scored the eventual winner in the middle stanza. Milwaukee cut the Moose lead in half late in the third, but DiVincentiis shut the door on the Admirals' comeback bid.
Full photo gallery courtesy of Game On Magazine's Steve Sasaki and James Carey Lauder: