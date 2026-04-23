GALLERY: Moose Drop Postseason Opener to Milwaukee at Home

Moose falter in playoff opener. Facing elimination, they must win two-straight at home to advance.
The Manitoba Moose are in tough in the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs.
Having started their best-of-three series with the Milwaukee Admirals from Canada Life Centre on Wednesday evening, the Moose fell behind early and were unable to recover, despite strong offensive play.
The hosts fell 4-1 to the Admirals, setting up a do-or-die Game 2, also at home on Friday night.
The best-of-three series features Manitoba (the No. 4 seed) against Milwaukee, which finished as the No. 5 team in the Central Division. Due to the seven-point difference between the clubs, Manitoba will host all three games of the series.
Parker Ford scored the Moose's only goal of the game, while Matt Murray turned aside 42 of the 43 shots he faced in a stellar goaltending performance for the visitors.
"We're very positive and believe that we can bounce back and take the next two games," Ford said. "Backs against the wall, we're going to come out with our best effort and take it one game at a time."
Milwaukee scored two first period tallies, before adding another marker in the middle stanza. Ford got his second career AHL playoff goal at 4:14 of the third period, but the Admirals found the empty net with just 1:19 left to play, sealing the deal on series opener.
Game 2 goes on Friday at 7:00 PM central, before a possible decisive Game 3 on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM.
A full photo gallery courtesy of Game On Magazine photographers James Carey Lauder and Steve Sasaki can be found below: