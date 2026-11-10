Hellebuyck Anticipates Emotional Reception in Winnipeg Return

Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 10, 2026 7:56 PMPublished Nov 10, 2026 7:56 PM
The former Jets star prepares for a volatile atmosphere as he reveals the family safety concerns that fueled his exit and forced a fresh start in Jersey.
Tuesday, November 10 has been the date that most Jets fans have had circled on their calendars for exactly two weeks now.
In late-October, Connor Hellebuyck was dealt to the New Jersey Devils, finally putting an end to his holdout and giving his former teammates some clarity on what happens next within the organization.
But as it turns out, the three-time Vezina Trophy winner will not be in the starter's net for the Devils when they make their lone appearance at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening. As a matter of fact, he won't be on the visitors' bench or sitting in the stands near the players' gate entrance either.
Photo by Jerome Miron/USA Today
He'll be positioned comfortably in the Devils' dressing room, watching his team from afar, on the screen.
"For me and the entertainment side of things, I kind of look forward to seeing what this crowd's reaction is," Hellebuyck told media about Jets fans. "I've been on the other side of it. I know how awesome they are. And I know how much they cherish their team. However they want to bring their energy to the game I embrace it."
Just how their former Hart Trophy winner is received is anyone's guess.
"What I expect out of the reaction is a great group of fans that are going to show their emotions and wear it on their sleeves and cheer on their team in the best possible way," the Devils' prized backstop said. "I'm sure they'll have some clever things they'll come up with and it will be a night everyone will remember and enjoy."
Speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's game, the veteran netminder acknowledged that his decision to leave Winnipeg was complicated, emotional and ultimately driven by what he believed was best for his family and career.
"This is a very complex decision and a very difficult one," Hellebuyck said. "There's no one singular moment that wasn't important in all of this decision making and this is over a span of time."
Hellebuyck revealed that certain incidents involving his family contributed to his desire for a change of scenery, although he declined to elaborate on the specifics.
"There was some moments and some things that happened to my family that for me crossed the line and as a husband and a father, I felt made that decision very certain," he said.
"It is more than just online death threats and I'm please going to ask you to respect my privacy and my family's privacy and I'm not going to go deeper than that."
Despite those experiences, Hellebuyck was adamant that he did not want his departure to damage his relationship with Winnipeg or its passionate hockey community.
"I'm not going to project a few moments on an entire city," he said. "I've been very connected with this community, and I've loved my time here."
The 33-year-old also addressed comments made by Jets head coach Scott Arniel, who previously suggested that Hellebuyck had given up on the organization.
"Obviously from an emotional standpoint that hurts. But I understand," Hellebuyck said. "There's a lot of emotions going on right now. I feel them myself."
He acknowledged the disappointment felt by former teammates and fans, particularly after previously expressing his desire to remain with the Jets for the entirety of his NHL career.
"The day I said I was a Jet for life I meant it. But I also didn't foresee the future that was going to happen."
Hellebuyck explained that the team's direction and uncertainty surrounding his career also factored into his decision, particularly after Winnipeg missed the playoffs last season.
"Some of that is a part of the puzzle," he said when asked about chasing a Stanley Cup elsewhere. "The organization has done everything they can and combine that with the family stuff I had to go through, I just felt a change of scenery was what was best for me and my family."
The American netminder also acknowledged that his life changed considerably following his gold medal performance at the Olympics. He did not exactly say the problems between Canada and USA were the cause of his departure.
"I would be lying to you if I said that my life hasn't changed since the Olympics, as it has in a very big way," he said.
Hellebuyck will not start Tuesday's game against Winnipeg, despite expressing his desire to face his former teammates.
"I went in there and said my peace and I said I felt it's my duty to play this game," he said. "I want to play and I had a good conversation with the coach and Sunny and I left that conversation understanding where they're at and why they're making their decision and I respect it."
For Hellebuyck, preserving the memories and relationships established throughout his Winnipeg career remains important, even as he begins a new chapter in New Jersey.
"When I retire and the day this is all over, I don't want this to be squashed, I don't want this to be ruined and our relationships to be gone," he said.
"I'm sure it will take some time, but I'm going to choose the love I have for this city and everyone in the community."
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