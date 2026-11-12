Hellebuyck Faced the Questions, But Not the Shots: Winnipeg Deserved Better

And Hellebuyck isn't entirely absolved, either. He says he wanted to play. He says he made his feelings known. He says he respects the decision. Perhaps Mehta's decision truly was final, but for a goaltender of Hellebuyck's stature, the optics remain dreadful. Hellebuyck said that the Devils operate differently, and sure he is still the new kid on the block, but if he had it his way - which he always got in Winnipeg - he would be manning the visitors' crease.