Jets Announce Jersey Schedule For 2026-27 Season

From classic heritage blues to the highly anticipated Hometown Remix debut, discover which threads the Winnipeg Jets will sport for every home matchup and outdoor clash this season.
The Winnipeg Jets will have four different looks on home ice this season.
Winnipeg unveiled its 2026-27 home jersey schedule Tuesday morning, outlining when the club will wear its primary home, heritage and new Hometown Remix sweaters, along with a special uniform for the 2026 Heritage Classic.
The Jets will wear their primary home sweater for 26 of their 42 home games, beginning with their home opener against the Boston Bruins at Canada Life Centre on Oct. 2. The sweater will also be worn for Winnipeg's final home game of the regular season against the Vancouver Canucks on April 9.
This season marks the NHL's return to an 84-game schedule, with each team playing 42 games at home and 42 on the road. The two additional games are divisional matchups, with every team now facing each of its seven divisional opponents four times.
Winnipeg's popular heritage sweater will return for seven games at Canada Life Centre. The Jets will wear it three times in October - against Colorado on Oct. 7, Anaheim on Oct. 9 and Minnesota on Oct. 13 - before bringing it back against Anaheim on Jan. 16.
The heritage look will then make three more appearances in March, when Winnipeg hosts Detroit on March 9, Toronto on March 11 and Nashville on March 13.
There will also be an entirely new look entering the rotation this season.
This year, all 32 NHL club will be participating in the league's new Hometown Remix uniform program. The special-edition sweaters are intended to celebrate the individual cities, fans and local cultures of each NHL market.
The Jets will wear their Hometown Remix sweater eight times, beginning Nov. 17 against the Ottawa Senators. Winnipeg will also sport the new look against Vegas on Nov. 21, Utah on Nov. 23, Chicago on Dec. 10, Minnesota on Jan. 19, the New York Rangers on Jan. 21, St. Louis on March 23 and Colorado on March 25.
That leaves one particularly notable home date.
The Jets will have a special Heritage Classic sweater for their upcoming Oct. 25 outdoor matchup against the Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium. The game counts as one of Winnipeg's 42 home contests, meaning the Jets will play 41 regular-season games at Canada Life Centre and one outdoors.
The matchup will be Winnipeg's third outdoor regular-season appearance after playing in the 2016 Heritage Classic against Edmonton at Investors Group Field and the 2019 Heritage Classic against Calgary at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
With the schedule now released, fans know exactly when Winnipeg's four looks will hit the ice. The Jets will wear their primary sweater 26 times, the Hometown Remix eight times, their heritage sweater seven times and the Heritage Classic uniform once. The team's away sweaters will be worn on the remaining 42 road dates.
The designs for Winnipeg's Hometown Remix and Heritage Classic sweaters have yet to be unveiled.