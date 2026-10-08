Jets Beat Avalanche 3-2 on Last-Minute Game-Winner

"We played a three in four and then, JMo goes down and there's five guys playing. The fact that they were able to grind that one out, being able to have that cardio, being able to make the plays that they did, block shots the way that they did. It’s impressive to say the least, and I think it's a great group we have. Like the D, with the goalies, those guys are our best friends. I'd just like to say great job by those guys.”