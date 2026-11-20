Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 20, 2026 2:39 AMPublished Nov 20, 2026 2:39 AM
Updated Nov 20, 2026 3:25 AM
Winnipeg overcame defensive blunders and a shorthanded disaster, relying on Kyle Connor’s historic scoring pace and a clutch Josh Morrissey strike to sink the visiting Islanders in overtime.
On Thursday evening, fans at Canada Life Centre were treated to the play of Calder Trophy winner and 2025 1st overall pick Matthew Schaefer, as the New York Islanders invaded the Winnipeg Jets' downtown home.
Despite coming off a hat trick performance against Columbus just two nights prior, Schaefer was primarily held in check by the Jets, which went on to prove victorious on a Josh Morrissey overtime winner.
Photo by Danny Truong/Game On Magazine
“No, it’s nice to get that first one," Morrissey said post-game following his game-winner. "Obviously being out with injury, missed a bunch of games and come back, you still just want to see that first one go in. Yeah, I’ve had some good chances the last few games. I don’t care who you are, it’s nice to get that first one of the year.”
The first period was a disaster for Winnipeg. Not only did the Jets give up two goals, they gave up two ugly goals.
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The first was a bad pinch from Tyrel Bauer, to which Brayden Yager attempted a stick check, which perfectly directed the puck to Anthony Duclair who scored just 2:35 into the game.
Then, midway through the frame, with the Jets on a power play, Nico Daws opted to backhand the puck up the centre of his zone directly through an Islanders player. The puck hit Emil Heineman, who corralled the disc and easily tapped it past Daws' thrown stick and into the yawning cage, shorthanded, nonetheless.
Winnipeg did manage two goals of its own, however, tying the game shortly after each New York strike.
Morgan Barron redirected home his fourth of the year, before Kyle Connor ripped his 18th goal in 23 games, as he continued his historic pace to start the season.
“No, no. He can score more, I'm sure," Barron laughed when asked if he ever gets tired of watching Connor score goals.
"I mean, even when they announced the number, we're so used to it because we see it every day in practice and stuff, but it's pretty incredible the way he's been able to do it. And like I said, it's no fluke. He's getting all these chances, and I have no doubt he's going to continue to keep scoring.”
2-2 through 20 minutes despite two bad goals against on equally poor defensive plays was certainly a win for Winnipeg entering the second period.
But things couldn't have started much worse in the middle stanza.
This time it was Dylan Samberg, who coughed up a puck to Kyle Palmieri just 20 seconds in, who made no mistake retaking the lead.
For the third time, the Jets responded to tie the game. With Bo Horvat in the box for a blatant trip on Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg's top power play unit was up to the test. Strong puck movement led to Cole Perfetti's ninth goal of the season, and career-high fifth power play marker.
It took Perfetti 51 games to hit nine goals last season (March 14). This time, it came in game No. 23.
Danny Zhilkin had a great opportunity to find his first career marker on a strong solo effort late in the frame, but he found the post.
Then in the third period, following a Pionkian rush up and down the ice, Neal Pionk got the puck to Brayden Yager, who couldn't get the puck past Semyon Varlamov.
That was Winnipeg's best chance of the frame, save for a late chance by Dawson Mercer that Varlamov turned aside, sending the game to extra time.
In overtime, Mark Scheifele got the puck to Morrissey, who ripped a wrist shot through the backstop and into the net, giving Winnipeg a much needed victory on his first goal of the season - the game winner.
“It makes a huge difference back there," Barron said of Morrissey's return to action. "Just controls the play and so many little plays. You obviously notice all the big ones, but you put together the little plays he does, breaking pucks out and transitioning through the neutral zone. He's a special talent, one of the few true number one defensemen in our league, and he shows it every night.”
Daws recovered after a tough first half of the game to pick up the win, where he turned aside 22 of the 25 pucks sent his way, while Varlamov made 18 stops on 22 Winnipeg shots.
The game marked the second test of the Jets' four-game homestand, to which the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth make their way to Canada Life Centre over the next four days.
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