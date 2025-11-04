Jets' Coaching Staff Earns Early Season Recognition

Winnipeg Jets head coach Scott Arniel and his crew have been named the NHL Coaches Association's coaching staff of the month for the opening month of the season.

Winnipeg's full coaching staff includes Arniel, Dean Chynoweth, Davis Payne, Marty Johnston, Wade Flaherty, Matt Prefontaine and James Cochrane. It is the same crew that was at the helm last year for the Jets' Presidents' Trophy-winning campaign.

Arniel and company also took home last year's coaching staff of the month recognition in October after their record-setting start to the 2024-25 season.

So far this season, Winnipeg sits second in the league with a 9-3-0 record and is looking to follow up its impressive 2024-25 campaign with another season of strong play. The only difference? Deliver in the playoffs.

In October, the Jets went 8-3-0, which included a five-game winning streak and an average of 3.64 goals scored per game, 2.55 goals against per game and a top-10 rated power play and penalty kill.

Winnipeg will look to continue its winning ways as it heads out on the road for a season-long six-game road trip through the NHL's westernmost cities, beginning on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.