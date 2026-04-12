Jets Drop Critical Game vs. Flyers, Fall Far Behind as Playoff Chances Diminish

"That whole first period we weren’t to go. Philly outplayed us. I’ll take responsibility for that. We were not ready to go throughout our lineup. Player 1 to 20 we were not ready to go. They got the better of us. Second period, 3-1 game, we got better, a little bit more, had some opportunities, and then again gave up a couple quick goals and the game was over after 5-1.”