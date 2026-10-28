Jets Drop Sixth-Straight Game, Fall 5-1 to Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers

“Unfortunately, we didn’t use it as a good reset," Lowry said of the last two games at home. "The first period, just mental errors. Reads, assignments, penalty kill. We give up three goals in three minutes and obviously, you have to give them credit. They did some right things, but we kind of fed all of that offence for them and kind of continue that in the second and the third. A lot of shooting ourselves in the foot right now.