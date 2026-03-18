Jets Drop Valuable Point in Shootout Loss to Nashville

The Winnipeg Jets fell 4-3 to the Nashville Predators in a mid-March shootout from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg made it close, tying the game late on a last minute Jonathan Toews marker, but fell in the mini game after an entertaining overtime period.
Two perfectly placed shots from Filip Forsberg and Matthew Wood following strong Jets pushes made a big difference for a Nashville team that was heavily outshot 39-23.
Winnipeg heavily outshot its Central Division rival, but ultimately fell back two points of the Predators and remained deep within the woods of a murky Western Conference postseason picture.
Tuesday's divisional tilt marked the final test of the season-long, eight-game homestand from Canada Life Centre, to which the Jets went 5-2-1.
“It absolutely does," Gabe Vilardi said of the importance of points earned/lost post-game. "It was a big game. Every game is a big game right now actually, sorry. It's frustrating, we had a lot of good opportunities to score. But we lost.”
Erik Haula gave the visitors an early lead on a Nashville power play midway through the opening frame. With Dylan DeMelo in the box for tripping, Haula redirected Roman Josi's point shot past Connor Hellebuyck, giving the visitors the edge early on.
But Winnipeg got one back late in the period. With three Predators opting to chase Vilardi and the puck behind their net, the Jets' top line winger centred the disc to Josh Morrissey, who made no mistake beating Juuse Saros low, glove side with 40 seconds left in the period.
After putting up just one shot on goal through the opening nine minutes, Winnipeg piled on the offence in the second half of the period for a commanding 14-7 lead through 20 minutes.
With Filip Forsberg in the box for tripping, the Jets' top power play unit made the visitors pay. And they did so in short order.
Needing just 10 seconds to score, Kyle Connor dished the puck to Mark Scheifele, whose rebound landed right on the stick of Vilardi. He tapped it into the net for the go ahead marker.
But then it was Forsberg, who atoned for his earlier sin, as he ripped home a one-timer from an impossible angle, beating Hellebuyck to the short side post from the Jets' goal line, tying the game at twos.
Winnipeg maintained a 10-shot advantage heading into the third period, with a valuable two points up for grabs in the final frame.
It was Nashville that capitalized on yet another perfectly placed shot. This time it was Wood, who snuck another one through Hellebuyck to give the visitors a 3-2 lead with 5:59 to go.
With time ticking down and Hellebuyck on the bench, Jonathan Toews knotted the game at threes with his eighth of the season, hammering home a Scheifele offering with a 1:01 to play.
“It’s nice to score in a situation like that," Toews said. "Going down the stretch, you’re going to be in some tight games. So, it’s nice to have some confidence when you go out there, whether it’s a power play or a six-man unit to score one late and get back in a game like that.”
The game needed overtime - and what an overtime it was.
A full five minutes of back-and-forth hockey ensued, with both clubs exchanging near misses and game-saving stops, neither club could find the winner during the three-on-three segment.
A skills competition was needed, to which Nashville proved victorious, with Ryan O'Reilly collecting the winner. None of Scheifele, Connor or Vilardi were able to score in the shootout.
Hellebuyck made 20 saves on the 23 pucks sent his way, while Saros turned aside 36 shots by the Jets.
“We’re getting contributions from all over our lineup," Toews added. "Obviously, our top line has carried most of the weight in that regard, game in and game out, so it’s nice when we’re able to provide some relief or some support in that regard too. We’ve all got to work to create our own chances.”
Tuesday's game marked the final test of the season-long, eight-game homestand, as the Jets next hit the road for a three-game trek through Boston, Pittsburgh and New York. The stretch will feature games in three of four nights - including another set of two weekend matinees.