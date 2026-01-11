Jets Earn Second-Straight Win in 4-3 Victory Over Devils

After a stretch of 11 games without recording a win, the Winnipeg Jets have picked up back-to-back victories.
Both Jonathan Toews and Tanner Pearson scored their second goals in as many games, Cole Perfetti collected two primary assists, while Connor Hellebuyck earned his first win since December 13, with a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.
“You know what, such a big hurdle the other night, to get over that game against LA, to get over that losing streak," head coach Scott Arniel said. "That was the hurdle that we needed to move us forward here. Today, again, we weren’t perfect but we found a way."
Alex Iafallo and Gabe Vilardi got the other goals for Winnipeg.
The first 18:50 of the opening period went without a hitch. In fact, it was a bit of a snoozer, for both clubs.
But in a span of 37 seconds, both teams found the scoreboard, with Alex Iafallo and Nico Hischier exchanging tallies before the period came to a close.
Iafallo's eighth of the season was a strange bouncer that slowly found its way past Jake Allen with 70 seconds remaining in the period.
Hischier banked home a rebound off a Luke Hughes rush, pulling his Devils even with Winnipeg through 20 minutes of play.
Then, in the opening 2:36 of the middle stanza, the teams exchanged goals once again. And they did it a second time later in the frame.
In all, it was a four-goal second period that saw tallies from Winnipeggers Cody Glass (twice) and Jonathan Toews, a late strike from Gabe Vilardi and an additional Devils' goal that was called back due to a successful Jets' Coach's Challenge for goaltender interference.
Three of the four goals in the period came from players who grew up in the Winnipeg Minor hockey system, with the youngster, Glass, getting two of them.
“Playing in front of my family is always a dream come true for me," Glass said post-game. "I never take playing in the NHL for granted, especially in front of them. I’ve dreamt of playing the Jets, or of just being here, so it’s a dream come true, but it just sucks not being able to win in front of them.”
Pearson put the home team ahead six minutes into the third period, slamming the puck past Allen off a Josh Morrissey offering. The goal would hold as the winner, despite a Devils' six-on-five, empty-net advantage.
Colin Miller left the game in the first period with what the team is calling a lower-body injury. He did not return. Neal Pionk made his return to action after missing Friday's contest with an injury of his own.
“Yeah, when he fell obviously lower body, he fell in and hurt himself there," Arniel said of Miller. "He came in and tried to skate at the start of the second. Didn’t feel very good, so we’ll re-evaluate him tomorrow.”
Hellebuyck turned aside 24 of the 27 shots he faced, picking up his first win since December 13th against Washington. Allen made 18 stops on Winnipeg's 22 shots on goal.