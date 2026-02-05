Jets Enter Olympic Break with Lopsided 5-1 Loss to Montreal

"It was those 1:30 where we gave up two goals there," head coach Scott Arniel reflected. "We talked about Montreal’s D being in the rush and gave up the one, there was a couple there where we got on the wrong side of people and they got in there with their speed game, which they do well. We did a good job of containing that but in the second period we allowed them to do that a few times. Like I said, in 1:30 it was a 3-1 hockey game."