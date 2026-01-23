Jets Fall to Cats in 2-1 Shootout Loss

It wasn't pretty. It was sloppy. It was cold.
And in the end, it was another loss.
For the first time since taking the job in Florida, former Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice earned a win in game in Winnipeg. This one, by way of shootout and a 2-1 final.
Cole Perfetti tied the game early in the third period, sending it to extra time, where his mates were unable to capitalize in the shootout, falling to Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart's quick strikes.
“I thought we played a better third period, took it to them a little more," Perfetti said of the loss. "They play a hard style to play against with the high flips and the swarming. It's not easy to play against and it's not necessarily the most entertaining game. And I think they want to lull you to sleep.
A snoozer of a first period had fans wondering why they ventured out in the -40 degree weather, as neither club seemed rather interested in scoring goals or creating offensive chances.
The period ended at a scoreless 0-0 draw, with the visitors holding a slim 6-5 shot advantage through 20 minutes.
If the opener did scare some fans back to the beer lines, the second period certainly should have.
Winnipeg put up another five shots on goal, while Florida shot seven pucks at Connor Hellebuyck. The final of which made its way through the soon-to-be Olympian.
After the Jets iced the puck, Florida capitalized on an offensive zone face-off. Matthew Tkachuk got the puck to Sam Bennett, who blasted a one-timer past Hellebuyck, top corner with 1:11 to play, opening the scoring nearly 39 minutes into the game.
The third period saw a shift in pace. A few post-whistle skirmishes led to some added frustrations. Logan Stanley, Adam Lowry, Matthew Tkachuk and AJ Greer each found themselves in the penalty box for lengthy stretches as the game wore on.
Perfetti tied things up at ones off a strong forecheck from linemate Jonathan Toews. After chasing down the Panthers' defender, Toews pulled the puck off his stick and slid it across the ice to Perfetti, who out-waited Daniil Tarasov before sliding the puck past him and tapping it into the open net.
"I thought the first two periods we kind of got caught in that little trap game kind of thing," Perfetti added. "And then in the third, I thought we took it to them a little more. Got pucks behind the D and were able to establish a little bit more pressure. It was a better third.”
The teams battled back and forth throughout a testosterone-filled third period, to which Perfetti's game-tying goal sent it to extra time, to which the team has not had much success recently, having now lost seven-straight times (five in overtime, two in a shootout) in an ugly streak dating back to October.
This time, the Jets got through overtime without giving up a goal. Josh Morrissey came within an Inch of ending the game, but found iron on a long-range wrist shot with seconds left in the five-minute overtime period.
The game required a shootout, to which the visitors made quick work. Both Lundell and Reinhart scored, while Kyle Connor and Scheifele did not, handing Florida the 2-1 victory.
"We're creating some offence, pretty back and forth over time," Connor said. "Nothing too crazy. We just got to bury, find a way. And, work on trying to create small, little two on ones. And, work on out changing them. And, get the tired guys out there and feed off that and kind of roll them over."
Hellebuyck made 19 stops on the 20 shots he faced, while Tarasov stopped 17 of the 18 pucks sent his way by Winnipeg.
The Jets will close out their lengthy stretch at home on Saturday evening when the Detroit Red Wings fly into town for a 6:00 PM central Hockey Night in Canada matchup. They will then head out on the road for four-straight contests.