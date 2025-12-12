Jets Fall Under .500 with 6-3 Loss to Boston

The Winnipeg Jets have fallen to 2-8-1 in their last 11 games.

Three goals in 2:44 was too much to overcome for the sluggish Jets, who ultimately dropped to 14-15-1 - one game under .500 on the season thanks to a 6-3 defeat to the visiting Boston Bruins on Thursday evening.

Gabe Vilardi summed it up perfectly post-game:

"We're finding ways to lose games," he said.

"As opposed to last year’s team, all these tight games we were coming out with wins, but this year we are kind of battling back in games. I think that’s a big factor: battling back in all these games. It’s tough to come back from two goals down, three goals down every night.”

Strathclair product, Morgan Geekie had three assists, while David Pastrnak scored twice and had two helpers as the Bruins improved to 19-13-0 on the year.

Morgan Barron, Alex Iafallo and Vilardi scored for the Jets on the night.

"I think there's going to be a sense of urgency from all the guys, though," Barron said following the game. "I think that's, this is the time of year, like I said, obviously we have a lot of season left, and we have some opportunities here, but it feels like it's crunch time here, so we got to find a way to start winning games.

The first period included more action than most complete games at Canada Life Centre have offered in recent memory.

The teams combined for five goals, seven penalties, one fight and two power play goals, not to mention three goals from Boston in a span of just 2:44.

Barron opened the scoring on net front jamming play shortly after the expiration of an early Bruins penalty.

But Boston stormed back, and did so swiftly.

The first of their three quick goals came off the stick of Pastrnak. He pounded home his 12th of the year on a Geekie offering.

Then, it was Casey Mittelstadt who got the Bruins' second power play marker of the game, scoring just 2:04 after Pastrnak's power play tally.

But they weren't done there, as the visitors found another just 40 seconds after that. This time it was Sean Kuraly who put a backhander past a bewildered Eric Comrie for the third Bruins marker in 2:44 of play.

Iafallo got one back for Winnipeg, putting his fifth of the year past Joonas Korpisalo, cutting the lead to just one goal.

Despite the onslaught and Boston power plays, Winnipeg maintained a lopsided 13-7 shot lead through 20 minutes, but trailed 3-2 heading into the second period.

The teams appeared to settle down in the middle stanza, at least until the 14-minute mark, where Hampus Lindholm stepped into a point shot that beat Comrie cleanly, restoring Boston's two-goal lead.

But then with Andrew Peake in the penalty box for interference, Vilardi put his 14th of the year into the open net, capitalizing on yet another goalmouth scramble.

Winnipeg maintained its lopsided 24-15 shot lead through 40 minutes but trailed by a goal entering the final frame.

It took 14:43 of the third period for the Bruins to finish off the Jets. Another strong shift from Pastrnak and Geekie (who raced to beat out an icing) led to Elias Lindholm's fifth of the year, which beat Comrie cleanly from the high slot.

Winnipeg pulled Comrie for the extra attacker early, but Pastrnak fired the puck into the empty net with 1:56 to play, finishing off the lopsided 6-3 affair.

"It just seems like we are making mistakes and we’re getting punished on every one of those mistakes," a frustrated Vilardi said. "That’s kind of how hockey goes sometimes. Sometimes you get the puck bounces, sometimes you don’t. I think the big thing is the starts and not getting behind in games; it’s tough to play catchup every night.”

Comrie finished the night with a dismal 18 saves on the 23 shots he faced, while Korpisalo fared slightly better, turning aside 26 of Winnipeg's 29 shots on goal.

Next up for Winnipeg is the third test of a four-game homestand. The Washington Capitals roll into town on Saturday evening before Ottawa pays a visit on Monday night.