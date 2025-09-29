Jets Make Four Cuts - More to Come

The Winnipeg Jets have made four subtractions from their training camp roster.

On Sunday, the team announced that it had released three players from training camp, sending them down to the Moose as Manitoba begins its formal skates on Monday.

Winnipeg-born goaltender Isaac Poulter, alongside defenceman Dylan Anhorn and forwards Jacob Julien and Fabian Wagner have each been released from camp and will join the rest of the Moose players beginning the AHL camp.

Officially, the second set of cuts, Winnipeg will now have 45 players left trying out for the big league team, including four goaltenders, 15 defencemen and 26 forwards.

Remaining players at Jets camp:

Goaltenders: Connor Hellebuyck, Eric Comrie, Thomas Milic, Dominic DiVincentiis.

Defencemen: Josh Morrissey, Dylan DeMelo, Neal Pionk, Dylan Samberg, Luke Schenn, Colin Miller, Logan Stanley, Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Kale Clague, Elias Salomonsson, Ashton Sautner, Dawson Barteaux,Tyrel Bauer, Isaak Phillips.

Forwards: Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi, Jonathan Toews, Cole Perfetti, Gustav Nyquist, Nino Niederreiter, Alex Iafallo, Vlad Namestnikov, Morgan Barron, David Gustafsson, Adam Lowry, Tanner Pearson, Samuel Fagemo, Mason Shaw, Parker Ford, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Colby Barlow, Brayden Yager, Cole Koepke, Danny Zhilkin, Walker Duehr, Kieron Walton, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nikita Chibrikov, Brad Lambert.