Jets' Mark Scheifele Named NHL's Second Star of the Month

The Winnipeg Jets are atop the NHL standings as the calendar flips over to November.

Among the league's best producers for the second-straight October, Winnipeg will look to continue its success with the help of some injury reinforcements. Adam Lowry, Dylan Samberg and Cole Perfetti have all been skating with the team now for some time, and according to head coach Scott Arniel, their time is coming.

Helping his team to its first-place ranking is Jets first line centreman Mark Scheifele, whose career-best start has his name back in the mix for the Canadian Olympic team, set to be formed in the coming weeks as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games take place this February.

Scheifele, now 32, has nine goals (which is good for second place in the league) and leads the league with 20 points in just 12 games played. His plus-nine rating is also among the league's top producers, which also includes teammates Josh Morrissey and Kyle Connor.

Selected seventh overall by the Jets in 2011, Scheifele has since surpassed Blake Wheeler for most points as a member of the Jets (813 points on October 18). His performance in October (nine goals, nine assists, 18 points) earned the league-wide recognition of the NHL's Second Star of the Month. He has never before been been a recipient of the monthly honour.

After taking care of business against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Winnipeg has now hit the road for its longest road trip of the season. The team will begin its six-game stretch on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

