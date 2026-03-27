Jets Open Home-and-Home With Loss Against Colorado

“I mean, they scored two quick ones, they get one on the power play, and then the two-on-one quick transition, especially that line, but that's their team," Perfetti reflected. "They're very good at transition, and it happened so quickly. It's tough to give that one up, but I mean, it is what it is. They're a skilled team, they're going to make plays, and I thought we did a really good job for most of the game, limiting them to not a lot, especially that line. But that's how good they are, that they can capitalize on few chances."