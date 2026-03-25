Jets Power Past Golden Knights for 4-1 Home Win

"But when the opportunity presents itself like that, Howden takes a pretty good run at KC and Scheif’s right there. I mean, he's obviously not afraid to jump in and that shows a lot about him and our team and our culture. And we're all in this together. We're sticking with it. We're a team. We're a family in here. No matter the score, the outcome, where we are in the standings, whatever it is, we're going to be in this fight together. And I think when one of your best players does that, it really shows that.”