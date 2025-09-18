Jets Release Training Camp Groups

With training camp set to open for the 2025-26 NHL season, the Winnipeg Jets have released their three working groups for the first day of camp, set to begin at 9:30 AM central time from hockey for all centre on Thursday.

For the first time, the team has opted to use not two, but three groupings of players. With a total of 53 invited participants, three groups of 17, 18 and 18 players have been assembled.

The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1:

Connor Hellebuyck

Dominic DiVincentiis

Neal Pionk

Colin Miller

Dylan Samberg

Kale Clague

Ethan Frisch

Dylan Anhorn

Gabe Vilardi

Mason Shaw

Morgan Barron

Cole Koepke

Danny Zhilkin

Mark Scheifele

Fabian Wagner

Tanner Pearson

Kyle Connor

GROUP 2:

Eric Comrie

Thomas Milic

Dylan DeMelo

Isaak Phillips

Ville Heiniola

Josh Morrissey

Ashton Sautner

Tyrel Bauer

Gustav Nyquist

Jonathan Toews

Parker Ford

Jaret Anderson-Dolan

David Gustafsson

Colby Barlow

Walker Duehr

Owen Martin

Cole Perfetti

Brad Lambert

GROUP 3:

Isaac Poulter

Alex Worthington

Luke Schenn

Haydn Fleury

Elias Salomonsson

Logan Stanley

Edison Engle

Dawson Barteaux

Vladislav Namestnikov

Alex Iafallo

Samuel Fagemo

Brayden Yager

Kevin He

Nino Niederreiter

Jacob Julien

Jacob Cloutier

Philip Di Giuseppe

Nikita Chibrikov