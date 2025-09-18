    • Powered by Roundtable

    Jets Release Training Camp Groups

    THN Winnipeg
    Sep 18, 2025, 14:00
    With training camp set to open for the 2025-26 NHL season, the Winnipeg Jets have released their three working groups for the first day of camp, set to begin at 9:30 AM central time from hockey for all centre on Thursday.

    Photo by Danny Truong

    For the first time, the team has opted to use not two, but three groupings of players. With a total of 53 invited participants, three groups of 17, 18 and 18 players have been assembled. 

    The three groups are as follows:

    GROUP 1:

    Connor Hellebuyck

    Dominic DiVincentiis

    Neal Pionk

    Colin Miller

    Dylan Samberg

    Kale Clague

    Ethan Frisch

    Dylan Anhorn

    Gabe Vilardi

    Mason Shaw

    Morgan Barron

    Cole Koepke

    Danny Zhilkin

    Mark Scheifele

    Fabian Wagner

    Tanner Pearson

    Kyle Connor

    GROUP 2:

    Eric Comrie

    Thomas Milic

    Dylan DeMelo

    Isaak Phillips

    Ville Heiniola

    Josh Morrissey

    Ashton Sautner

    Tyrel Bauer

    Gustav Nyquist

    Jonathan Toews

    Parker Ford

    Jaret Anderson-Dolan

    David Gustafsson

    Colby Barlow

    Walker Duehr

    Owen Martin

    Cole Perfetti

    Brad Lambert

    GROUP 3:

    Isaac Poulter 

    Alex Worthington

    Luke Schenn

    Haydn Fleury

    Elias Salomonsson

    Logan Stanley

    Edison Engle

    Dawson Barteaux

    Vladislav Namestnikov

    Alex Iafallo

    Samuel Fagemo

    Brayden Yager

    Kevin He

    Nino Niederreiter

    Jacob Julien

    Jacob Cloutier

    Philip Di Giuseppe 

    Nikita Chibrikov