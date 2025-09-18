Jets Release Training Camp Groups

With training camp set to open for the 2025-26 NHL season, the Winnipeg Jets have released their three working groups for the first day of camp, set to begin at 9:30 AM central time from hockey for all centre on Thursday.
For the first time, the team has opted to use not two, but three groupings of players. With a total of 53 invited participants, three groups of 17, 18 and 18 players have been assembled.
The three groups are as follows:
GROUP 1:
Connor Hellebuyck
Dominic DiVincentiis
Neal Pionk
Colin Miller
Dylan Samberg
Kale Clague
Ethan Frisch
Dylan Anhorn
Gabe Vilardi
Mason Shaw
Morgan Barron
Cole Koepke
Danny Zhilkin
Mark Scheifele
Fabian Wagner
Tanner Pearson
Kyle Connor
GROUP 2:
Eric Comrie
Thomas Milic
Dylan DeMelo
Isaak Phillips
Ville Heiniola
Josh Morrissey
Ashton Sautner
Tyrel Bauer
Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Toews
Parker Ford
Jaret Anderson-Dolan
David Gustafsson
Colby Barlow
Walker Duehr
Owen Martin
Cole Perfetti
Brad Lambert
GROUP 3:
Isaac Poulter
Alex Worthington
Luke Schenn
Haydn Fleury
Elias Salomonsson
Logan Stanley
Edison Engle
Dawson Barteaux
Vladislav Namestnikov
Alex Iafallo
Samuel Fagemo
Brayden Yager
Kevin He
Nino Niederreiter
Jacob Julien
Jacob Cloutier
Philip Di Giuseppe
Nikita Chibrikov