Jets Secure Seventh-Best Lottery Odds, Conclude Season with Lopsided Loss to Sharks
Jets clinch seventh-best lottery odds despite season-ending blowout. Celebrini rewrites Sharks' record books in a lopsided final contest.
Thursday night was a meaningless game for the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks.
Sure, it was the final test of a disappointing 2025-26 season for both clubs, and it was Fan Appreciation Night at Canada Life Centre.
But it really wasn't much more than that. At least for the Jets.
With both clubs having been eliminated from the playoffs earlier in the week, there was no playoff fight to be had, no 'winner take all' sort of Game 82 that fans had been hoping for just a week prior.
As a matter of fact, one team completely opted to no show up.
The Jets were blown away 6-1 by San Jose, giving up three goals in the second period en route to the lopsided thrashing.
“I think it's everyone as a group is disappointed with how it turned out," Cole Koepke said following the game.
"I think probably a little bit disappointment just in general of how kind of the season went out. And being eliminated going into the game and they're eliminated as well, I think it can be hard to get to get up for the game. But I still feel like it's kind of no excuse for how we ended up playing. We just need to kind of have a little bit more pride and gratitude for the game and the opponent. I don't know, we're not really happy with how it went. But it's over now.”
The only piece of good news was that of Winnipeg's race to the bottom for a better placement at the NHL Draft Lottery set to take place on May 5.
Coming into the game, the Jets were two points behind San Jose, but needed to ensure the Sharks earned at least one point to secure the seventh-best odds at the lottery.
They did that, and then some.
Eric Comrie tended the net for Winnipeg, but allowed six goals on the 33 shots he faced.
Koepke scored the opening goal of the game, converting on a nifty breakaway chance on a speedy rush up ice.
But it was all Sharks after that. All Sharks, to the tune of six unanswered goals.
Macklin Celebrini set the Sharks point scoring record with his 113th, 114th and 115th points of the season, while Will Smith, William Eklund and John Klingberg also put up multi point efforts in the Sharks' whipping.
With the loss, Winnipeg secured the seventh-best odds at landing the first overall pick in this June's NHL Entry Draft, which will be determined at the draft lottery in May.
In finishing with 82 points, 2025-26 marked the second-worst full season output from the team since relocation. And it happened just one year removed from the league's Presidents' Trophy.
“I think this group cares deeply and there's a lot of skill and there's huge core pieces at every position, I think that's essential," Koepke said of the team's desire to win.
"When you look at teams that win, they need star power on the forwards, reliable and offensive defencemen, which we have, and then goaltending, which we obviously have one of the best, if not the best, goaltender in the world. So, the core here is exactly what you need and the belief in the group is there. It just, it didn't come together this year, and I really believe that the core of this group is built for success and it'll get back there next year.”
A longer summer than normal will now begin for the Jets' players, coaching/medical staff and front office. The 2026-27 season is set to begin in late-September with a shortened pre-season and an earlier start time and finish.