Jets Secure Seventh-Best Lottery Odds, Conclude Season with Lopsided Loss to Sharks

"I think probably a little bit disappointment just in general of how kind of the season went out. And being eliminated going into the game and they're eliminated as well, I think it can be hard to get to get up for the game. But I still feel like it's kind of no excuse for how we ended up playing. We just need to kind of have a little bit more pride and gratitude for the game and the opponent. I don't know, we're not really happy with how it went. But it's over now.”