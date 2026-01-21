Jets Send St. Louis Home Singing the Blues

Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre was a battle between the 31st and 30th-ranked clubs in the NHL.
And it sure looked like it.
Just nine months removed from an epic, opening round playoff matchup, this battle between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues was anything but.
Ultimately, the Jets took the game by way of a 3-1 final, but save for a slew of power play goals, there wasn't much doing in the low-action affair.
Mark Scheifele scored twice and had one assist, while Josh Morrissey picked up Winnipeg's the other goal and had two helpers on the night. Kyle Connor also registered two assists in the game.
Neither team appeared eagerly motivated to do much - at least at five-on-five, even-strength play.
Of the four total goals scored, the first three came on mad advantages, including two for Winnipeg in a span of 1:33 of the first period.
The Jets were wrapping up the second half of a back-to-back, having travelled back to Winnipeg from Chicago on Monday, and had backup goaltender Eric Comrie in net on the night.
After a rather sluggish opening 10 minutes, the Jets got back-to-back power play markers on an extended five-on-four advantage.
With Nathan Walker in the box on a double minor for high-sticking Isaak Phillips the Jets' first power play unit struck twice.
First, it was a booming one-timer from the point that saw Morrissey collect his 10th goal of the season on a blast that Winnipeg product Joel Hofer didn't even see. The goal came 1:13 into the first of the two penalties.
Then, with time remaining in the second of the two infractions, Scheifele potted his 24th of the campaign, tucking the puck past Hofer, high on the short side.
“I just kind of saw some space up there," Scheifele said. "He was couching a little bit. I just tried to put it in the right spot.”
Winnipeg held the 2-0 lead after 20 minutes, while drawing even with St. Louis on six shots apiece.
Jordan Kyrou got the Blues right back into the game with a power play strike of his own. Forty-eight seconds into a Vlad Namestnikov high-sticking double-minor was all it took for St. Louis to get on the board.
The goal cut Winnipeg's lead in half through 40 minutes of play, while St. Louis pulled ahead to a 17-14 shot advantage.
The third period saw the Blues take a stranglehold on the shot chart (6-1), but it was Scheifele who found his second of the game into the empty net with 2:23 to play, sealing the deal on the win.
Comrie finished the night with 22 stops on the 23 shots he faced, while Hofer turned aside 13 shots of the 15 pucks sent his way by Winnipeg.
“Coms made a lot of really big saves," Scheifele added of his goaltender. "When we needed him to make a big save, he made it. That was big. We just kind of stuck to our game and didn’t try to do anything too crazy and just stuck with it.”
Tuesday's game marked the first test of yet another mid-length homestand, as the Jets next host Florida and Detroit on Thursday and Saturday before hitting the road for four games.