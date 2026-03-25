Jets Sign College Forward Lucas Wahlin to One-Year Contract

The Winnipeg Jets have dipped their toes into the college free agent pool,\nsigning 24-year-old forward Lucas Wahlin.\n\nThe contract is a one-year, two-way deal that features an NHL annual average\nvalue of $850K. It will begin in the 2026-27 season. \n\nImage\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/b31056f0-e17f-4501-947e-1ee747f8c09e.png]\n\nFor the time being, the University of St. Thomas Senior will join the AHL's\nManitoba Moose for the rest of the 2025-26 hockey season and playoffs.\n\nSuiting up in 36 games for the Tommies this year, Wahlin had 21 goals and 39\npoints to go along with 41 penalty minutes. His 21 goals were a CCHA high.\n\nAccolades at St. Thomas include his role as team captain from 2023-26, and both\nthe 2025-26 CCHA Student Athlete of the Year and the CCHA Defensive Forward of\nthe Year awards. \n\nThe Woodbury, Minnesota product concluded his college career at nearly a\npoint-per-game pace (56 goals and 131 points in 137 total games). He was an\nAll-CCHA First Team player the past two seasons. \n\nPrior to joining St. Thomas, 5-foot-11, 160-pound American played two seasons in\nthe NAHL for the Philadelphia Rebels and the Kenai River Brown Bears and one\nwith the Lincoln Stars of the USHL.