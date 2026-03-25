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Jets Sign College Forward Lucas Wahlin to One-Year Contract

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Jets secure college scoring leader Lucas Wahlin. He joins the AHL Moose immediately, bringing CCHA's top goal scorer a two-way contract for 2026-27.

The Winnipeg Jets have dipped their toes into the college free agent pool, signing 24-year-old forward Lucas Wahlin.

The contract is a one-year, two-way deal that features an NHL annual average value of $850K. It will begin in the 2026-27 season. 

For the time being, the University of St. Thomas Senior will join the AHL's Manitoba Moose for the rest of the 2025-26 hockey season and playoffs.

Suiting up in 36 games for the Tommies this year, Wahlin had 21 goals and 39 points to go along with 41 penalty minutes. His 21 goals were a CCHA high.

Accolades at St. Thomas include his role as team captain from 2023-26, and both the 2025-26 CCHA Student Athlete of the Year and the CCHA Defensive Forward of the Year awards. 

The Woodbury, Minnesota product concluded his college career at nearly a point-per-game pace (56 goals and 131 points in 137 total games). He was an All-CCHA First Team player the past two seasons. 

Prior to joining St. Thomas, 5-foot-11, 160-pound American played two seasons in the NAHL for the Philadelphia Rebels and the Kenai River Brown Bears and one with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL. 

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