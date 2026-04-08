Jonathan Toews Unanimously Named Jets' Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominee

“I was eager to get the opportunity in the NHL again and I told myself I would do anything to go out there and help this team," Toews recalled. "Sometimes you have a story in your head as far as who you are as a person and as a player. I pride myself on my experience and what I accomplished in the game and the way I’ve played over the years. Like I said, sometimes you take a backseat or have a limited role and it’s a new opportunity to learn, to learn how to be a better teammate, a better person. That’s part of it. When there are moments like that, you have to check that ego at the door.”