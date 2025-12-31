Josh Morrissey, Mark Stone, Travis Sanheim Crack Team Canada - Mark Scheifele Snubbed Again

Josh Morrissey will be wearing the Maple Leaf for Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina in February.

On Wednesday, the front office staff of Hockey Canada revealed its 25-man roster for the upcoming Olympics.

To no surprise, Morrissey was on that list.

However, fellow Jets alternate captain, Mark Scheifele was not. He will once again miss the international event after not being selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off last year.

"There are so many players that are right on the cusp, and I really meant that," Team Canada GM Doug Armstrong said when asked about Mark Scheifele's omission. "No players played their way off this team, but we just had to narrow this down to 25."

Morrissey will also join two Manitobans on the roster, as veteran forward Mark Stone (Winnipeg) and youthful defenceman Travis Sanheim (Elkhorn) have also been named to the roster. Seth Jarvis, who played at the 4 Nations Face-off, but recently hurt himself, also was not named to the team.

In 43 days, the Canadians will travel to Italy for the first Olympics involving NHL participation in 12 years.

