Kyle Connor Expected to Sit Out For USA in Quarter-Finals

Team USA faces a crucial quarter-final without star forward Kyle Connor, who remains a healthy scratch, seeking to regain favour with coaches.
It is expected that Winnipeg Jets star forward Kyle Connor will miss his second-straight game for the United States on Wednesday.
Team USA is set to face off against the winner of Sweden/Latvia on Wednesday afternoon, but they will likely do so without the assistance of their Michigan product.
Photo by David Kirouac/USA Today
Connor, who skated as the team's 14th forward and did not participate in line rushes on Tuesday is expected to miss his second-straight game, while Clayton Keller remains in the fold on USA's third line.
Coming out of the lineup as a healthy scratch following two games, Connor has found himself in a similar situation to that of his 4 Nations Face-off tournament, where he served as a healthy scratch for the gold medal game against Canada.
Of course, with two games to go before that elusive championship final, Connor will hope to do all he can to earn his way back into favour with head coach Mike Sullivan and his assistants.
Despite his offence-driving role in Winnipeg, Connor has been a non-factor his first two games, where he is still looking for his first shot on goal - let alone his first point of the tournament.