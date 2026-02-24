Kyle Connor Skips White House Invite, Returns to Winnipeg, Connor Hellebuyck to Visit Donald Trump

Winnipeg heads out on a three-game road trip beginning with a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Head coach Scott Arniel has already made it known that Connor Hellebuyck will not be in goal for the Jets that game and that he expects his Olympic gold medalist to return for Winnipeg's test against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday - the second game of the trip, which sees the Jets conclude their stay in San Jose on Sunday.