Kyle Connor's Third Annual U-Turn Parkinson's Event A Booming Success
The Winnipeg Jets star transformed a personal family connection into a $170,000 fundraising powerhouse, rallying 90 cyclists at Assiniboine Park to provide vital wellness services for Manitobans.
What began as an 11-person, 550-kilometre cycling trek across Manitoba has quickly turned into something much bigger for Winnipeg Jets star Kyle Connor and U-Turn Parkinson's.
The third annual Team 81 Ride for Parkinson's took over Assiniboine Park last Saturday (August 29), bringing together 90 riders for another highly successful day of cycling, fundraising and community support.
By the time it was over, more than $170,000 had been raised for U-Turn Parkinson's.
The money will support U-Turn's work providing free wellness programs and services for Manitobans living with Parkinson's disease - a cause that has become deeply personal for Connor.
The Jets winger has seen the effects of Parkinson's within his own family. Both his father and grandfather lived with the disease, with his grandfather ultimately dying from it.
That connection led Connor to become an ambassador for U-Turn Parkinson's and helped spark a partnership that has grown substantially over the past three years.
Back in 2024, the first-ever Team 81 Ride looked considerably different.
Eleven cyclists embarked on a five-day journey covering 550 kilometres across Manitoba, beginning in Russell and eventually making their way through Winnipeg and Assiniboine Park before finishing the trek.
"Make a pledge in honour of my jersey number, 81, whether it's $8.10, or 81 dollars, every contribution will help U-Turn PD support Manitobans living with Parkinson's," Connor said at the time.
That inaugural ride went on to raise more than $140,000.
Then in 2025, a second Team 81 Ride followed, covering roughly 300 kilometres across the province. By this spring, the first two editions of the event had combined to raise more than $250,000 for U-Turn Parkinson's.
This year, organizers switched things up once again.
Rather than sending one group on another multi-day trek across Manitoba, the third annual ride was centred at Assiniboine Park and opened up to cyclists through multiple distances.
Participants could tackle the full 81-kilometre cycling challenge - naturally chosen in honour of Connor's jersey number - while shorter 40.5- and 20-kilometre options provided alternatives. The event also featured a Victory Lap, family activities and a bike decorating contest.
The new format helped turn Team 81 from an endurance fundraising ride into a larger community event, all while maintaining the purpose that Connor and U-Turn founder Tim Hague established when the initiative began.
And Team 81 isn't the only way Connor has helped bring attention to Parkinson's in Manitoba.
The Jets have now hosted three annual Parkinson's Awareness Nights, raising money for both U-Turn Parkinson's and the Movement Disorder Clinic at Deer Lodge Centre.
Through the first three years of the initiative, proceeds from the awareness games had generated $164,000 for the two organizations, while Connor's overall collaboration with U-Turn had collectively raised more than $400,000 as of last fall.
“It was good," Connor told The Hockey News of the first event. "A lot of great people were on hand for that one. I met a lot of great people there. We raised a ton of money and really helped to make an impact in this community. And I truly think it was just the beginning. You can kind of tell the support and the excitement with everybody involved. So looking forward to building upon it this year.”
The increased support has produced some pretty significant results. U-Turn Parkinson's opened a new headquarters at Winnipeg's Southdale Community Centre last fall, with funding from Team 81 helping the organization expand the free programming it provides for Manitobans living with the disease.
"We're hugely grateful to Kyle Connor, the Winnipeg Jets and True North Sports + Entertainment for their tremendous support," Hague said earlier this year. "Every dollar directly impacts people living with Parkinson's."
For an event that began with just 11 riders crossing the province three summers ago, Saturday offered another indication of just how far Connor's Team 81 initiative has come.
Ninety riders, more than $170,000 raised and an entire community rallying around the cause. Not bad for year three.