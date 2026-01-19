Line Combinations: Jets at Blackhawks

The 19-22-6 Winnipeg Jets will hit the ice in Chicago for a matchup with the 19-22-7 Blackhawks at United Center on Monday evening.
The 7:30 PM central puck drop will be Jonathan Toews' return to the Madhouse on Madison after leaving the team following three Stanley Cups and a Hall of Fame worthy career.
It is expected to be an emotional time for Toews, his family, the Jets, the Blackhawks and fans in attendance on Monday.
Winnipeg will go with the same lineup it used on Saturday night in its 4-3 overtime loss to Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo
Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi
Niederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov
Koepke-Barron-Pearson
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Salomonsson
Stanley-Schenn
Hellebuyck
Injured: Fleury, Miller
Healthy scratches: Nyquist, Zhilkin, Phillips