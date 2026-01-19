Logo
Winnipeg Jets
Line Combinations: Jets at Blackhawks cover image

Line Combinations: Jets at Blackhawks

Jonathan Toews returns to Chicago for an emotional showdown. Catch the Jets' latest line combinations against the Blackhawks.

The 19-22-6 Winnipeg Jets will hit the ice in Chicago for a matchup with the 19-22-7 Blackhawks at United Center on Monday evening.

The 7:30 PM central puck drop will be Jonathan Toews' return to the Madhouse on Madison after leaving the team following three Stanley Cups and a Hall of Fame worthy career.

Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today&nbsp;Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today&nbsp;

It is expected to be an emotional time for Toews, his family, the Jets, the Blackhawks and fans in attendance on Monday. 

Winnipeg will go with the same lineup it used on Saturday night in its 4-3 overtime loss to Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Salomonsson

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Fleury, Miller

Healthy scratches: Nyquist, Zhilkin, Phillips 

