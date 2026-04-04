Line Combinations: Jets at Blue Jackets

Jets face ex-coach Bowness and young goalie Graeves. Salomonsson is out. Hellebuyck starts as Winnipeg eyes victory.
The 32-31-12 Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the 38-26-12 Columbus Blue Jackets in Ohio on Saturday night.
It will be the Jets' first time seeing former head coach Rick Bowness, who was hired last month by Columbus, as well as promising goaltender Jet Graeves, who will face Winnipeg for the first time in his young career.
Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today
The Jets will be without Elias Salomonsson, who is concussion protocol, but will have Morgan Barron back in action again after his stint dealing with a concussion.
Gus Nyquist remains out of the lineup, while Jacob Bryson is expected to partner up with Haydn Fleury on the third defence pair.
Connor Hellebuyck will once again get the start in goal for Winnipeg.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, April 4 at Columbus: