Line Combinations: Jets at Bruins

Jets seek a win in Boston, deploying their post-deadline lineup. Hellebuyck starts as Pionk eyes a return, while a tough road trip begins.
The Winnipeg Jets will take on the Boston Bruins from TD Garden on Thursday night.
Winnipeg enters the game having lost its most recent contests - a battle with Nashville that saw the Jets lose in the mini shootout game.
Thursday's contest marks the start of a three-game road trip for Winnipeg - one that also sees contests in Pittsburgh and New York, before the team returns home for Tuesday/Thursday games back at Canada Life Centre.
Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today
The Jets will ice the same lineup they have used for the better part of the past two weeks following the NHL trade deadline.
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the start in goal, while Ville Heinola remains the lone healthy scratch.
Neal Pionk continues to work his way back from injury and skated as a full participant with the main group on Thursday at the team's morning skate. He is an option for Saturday and Sunday's games.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, March 19 at Boston: