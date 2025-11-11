Line Combinations: Jets at Canucks

The ice cold 9-6-1 Winnipeg Jets will take on the 8-8-1 Vancouver Canucks from Rogers Arena in the late-night slot on Tuesday.

The Jets come in losers of each of the first three games of their season-long six-game road trip, while Vancouver boasts a .500 record.

It very well may be a snoozer again...

Despite Dylan Samberg and Gustav Nyquist both skating with regular sweaters on on Tuesday's morning skate, neither will return to the lineup for Winnipeg, while Cole Koepke will also stay out of the lineup after suffering an injury after being tripped by Alex Nedljkovic.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Tuesday, November 11 vs. Vancouver:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

Pearson-Ford-Chibrikov

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Pionk

Fleury-Schenn

Lambert, Miller,

Injured: Koepke, Samberg

Hellebuyck

Puck drop is set for 9:00 PM central time.