    Line Combinations: Jets at Canucks

    Carter Brooks
    Nov 11, 2025, 21:39
    Updated at: Nov 11, 2025, 21:39

    The ice cold 9-6-1 Winnipeg Jets will take on the 8-8-1 Vancouver Canucks from Rogers Arena in the late-night slot on Tuesday.

    The Jets come in losers of each of the first three games of their season-long six-game road trip, while Vancouver boasts a .500 record. 

    Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today&nbsp;

    It very well may be a snoozer again...

    Despite Dylan Samberg and Gustav Nyquist both skating with regular sweaters on on Tuesday's morning skate, neither will return to the lineup for Winnipeg, while Cole Koepke will also stay out of the lineup after suffering an injury after being tripped by Alex Nedljkovic. 

    Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Tuesday, November 11 vs. Vancouver:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

    Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

    Pearson-Ford-Chibrikov

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Pionk

    Fleury-Schenn

    Lambert, Miller, 

    Injured: Koepke, Samberg

    Hellebuyck

    Puck drop is set for 9:00 PM central time. 