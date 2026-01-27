Line Combinations: Jets at Devils

The 20-24-7 Winnipeg Jets are set to face the 27-23-2 New Jersey Devils from\nsnowy Newark on Tuesday.\n\nIn fact, there is actually more snow in New Jersey at the moment than there is\nin Winnipeg.\n\nPhoto by James Carey Lauder/USA Today \n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/f422f8e8-4e30-4cf4-8a98-425f58eefcb7.jpeg]\nPhoto by James Carey Lauder/USA Today \n\nThe colder temperature, however, favours Winnipeg, by a landslide.\n\nThe temperature behind the bench in Winnipeg is red-hot, as the Central\nDivision's last-place team will look to start off its four-game road trip with a\nwin.\n\nThe Jets will likely use a similar lineup to that of what it ended its\nthree-game homestand with. \n\nWinnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, January 27 at New Jersey:\n\nConnor-Scheifele-Iafallo\n\nPerfetti-Toews-Vilardi\n\nNiederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov\n\nKoepke-Barron-Pearson\n\nMorrissey-DeMelo\n\nSamberg-Salomonsson\n\nStanley-Schenn\n\nHellebuyck\n\nInjured: Pionk, Fleury, Miller\n\nHealthy scratches: Phillips, Nyquist\n\nPuck drop is set for 6:00 PM central time on Tuesday. The game can be viewed\nlive on TSN.