Winnipeg Jets
Line Combinations: Jets at Devils

Line Combinations: Jets at Devils

THN Winnipeg
7h
Jets chase road win in snowy Newark. See Winnipeg's expected lines as they battle the Devils in a chilly matchup.

The 20-24-7 Winnipeg Jets are set to face the 27-23-2 New Jersey Devils from snowy Newark on Tuesday.

In fact, there is actually more snow in New Jersey at the moment than there is in Winnipeg.

Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today&nbsp;Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today&nbsp;

The colder temperature, however, favours Winnipeg, by a landslide.

The temperature behind the bench in Winnipeg is red-hot, as the Central Division's last-place team will look to start off its four-game road trip with a win.

The Jets will likely use a similar lineup to that of what it ended its three-game homestand with. 

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, January 27 at New Jersey:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Salomonsson

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Pionk, Fleury, Miller

Healthy scratches: Phillips, Nyquist

Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM central time on Tuesday. The game can be viewed live on TSN. 

