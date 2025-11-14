Line Combinations: Jets at Kraken

The 10-6-0 Winnipeg Jets have travelled back south and are set to face off against the 7-4-5 Seattle Kraken from Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night.

Having finally picked up a win on Tuesday in Vancouver four games into their season-long, six-game road trip, the Jets will look to keep the good times rolling against a Kraken team led by Philipp Grubauer in net.

Winnipeg will finally get Dylan Samberg in the lineup, who makes his season debut after suffering a broken wrist in training camp.

He will slot in on the team's second pairing with his regular partner Neal Pionk. Luke Schenn will draw out of the lineup, while Haydn Fluery remains out with an injury. Colin Miller will be the sixth defenceman, suiting up alongside Logan Stanley.

Gustav Nyquist will also return to the fold following an injury that has kept him out of action the past week-and-a-half. Nikita Chibrikov will get the night off with Nyquist's return.

To make room for Samberg and Nyquist, the Jets assigned Fleury and Cole Koepke to their retroactive injured reserve.

Connor Hellebuyck will draw the start in goal for Winnipeg, squaring off against Grubauer.

Puck drop is set for 9:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Thursday, November 13 at Seattle:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Toews-Perfetti

Niederreiter-Lowry-Iafallo

Pearson-Ford-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Miller

Hellebuyck

Injured: Fleury, Koepke

Healthy Scratches: Lambert, Chibrikov, Schenn