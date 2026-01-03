    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets at Senators

    Jan 3, 2026, 17:05
    Jets aim to shatter an eight-game winless streak against Ottawa, featuring Niederreiter's return. Can Winnipeg find offensive firepower on Hockey Night in Canada?

    The 15-20-4 Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the 19-15-5 Ottawa Senators from Ontario on Saturday evening.

    The Hockey Night in Canada spectacle marks the final test of the three-game road trip for Winnipeg, as well as a chance to kick the eight-game winless streak - a record since relocating to Winnipeg from Atlanta.

    After serving as a healthy scratch vs. Toronto, Nino Niederreiter will draw back into the lineup.

    Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press was at morning skate in Ottawa and reported that Niederreiter took a spin with Adam Lowry and Morgan Barron. It is expected that Gustav Nyquist will draw out of the lineup as a healthy scratch, while Cole Koepke remains in. 

    The Jets will battle the Senators at 6:00 PM central time from Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, January 3 vs. Ottawa:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Perfetti-Toews-Iafallo

    Barron-Lowry-Niederreiter

    Koepke-Namestnikov-Pearson

    Morrissey-Pionk

    Samberg-DeMelo

    Stanley-Miller

    Hellebuyck

    Healthy scratches, Nyquist, Fleury, Schenn