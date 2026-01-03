Line Combinations: Jets at Senators

The 15-20-4 Winnipeg Jets are set to face off against the 19-15-5 Ottawa Senators from Ontario on Saturday evening.

The Hockey Night in Canada spectacle marks the final test of the three-game road trip for Winnipeg, as well as a chance to kick the eight-game winless streak - a record since relocating to Winnipeg from Atlanta.

After serving as a healthy scratch vs. Toronto, Nino Niederreiter will draw back into the lineup.

Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press was at morning skate in Ottawa and reported that Niederreiter took a spin with Adam Lowry and Morgan Barron. It is expected that Gustav Nyquist will draw out of the lineup as a healthy scratch, while Cole Koepke remains in.

The Jets will battle the Senators at 6:00 PM central time from Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, January 3 vs. Ottawa:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Toews-Iafallo

Barron-Lowry-Niederreiter

Koepke-Namestnikov-Pearson

Morrissey-Pionk

Samberg-DeMelo

Stanley-Miller

Hellebuyck

Healthy scratches, Nyquist, Fleury, Schenn