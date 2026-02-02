Line Combinations: Jets at Stars

Winnipeg faces Dallas' formidable offense. Can unchanged lines spark a crucial road trip finale and playoff push?
The 22-25-7 Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the 32-14-9 Dallas Stars from Texas on Monday night.
The Central Division affair will serve as the final stop of the four-game road trip, to which Winnipeg has gone a decent 2-1 through the first three outings.
Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today
The Jets are amid a stretch to which they have picked up points in 10 of their last 14 games - yet still sit 26th in the league and nine points out of the final wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to start in goal for Winnipeg on Monday, while the lines should remain the same form the Jets' 2-1 victory in Florida on Saturday.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Monday, February 1 at Dallas: