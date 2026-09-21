Line Combinations: Jets vs. Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets are set to open their home exhibition schedule on Monday evening, as the Colorado Avalanche roll into town for the first pre-season game to be played at Canada Life Centre this fall.
Monday's contest will be the first of a back-to-back, to which the Jets face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday evening, also at 7:00 PM central time.
Photo by James Carey Lauder/USA Today
Stuart Skinner will make his Jets debut in goal, while some familiar faces will also get their first taste of pre-season action, as Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, Gabe Vilardi, Josh Morrissey and Cole Perfetti will all suit up on Monday.
Viggo Björck will play alongside Isak Rosen and Vilardi, while Jack St. Ivan and Henry Thrun will suit up on the blueline.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Monday, September 21 vs. Colorado: