Line Combinations: Jets vs. Blues

Can the struggling Jets regroup after a tough loss? See the projected lineups for their pivotal matchup against the Blues.
The 19-23-6 Winnipeg Jets will host the 19-22-8 St. Louis Blues from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.
Another battle between cellar-dwelling, Central Division foes will be on tap for Jets fans, as the 31st-place Jets host the 30th-place Blues after losing to the 29th-place Blackhawks on Monday in Jonathan Toews' return to Chicago.
Photo by Jeff Curry/USA Today
Monday's game certainly proved to be a measuring stick contest, to which Winnipeg showed it simply is not a 'playoff' team this time around.
It will now get ready to face St. Louis in the second half of the back-to-back, following some considerable travel between contests.
Eric Comrie will get the start in goal for Winnipeg, while it is expected that Elias Salomonsson will draw back in on the back-end.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, January 20th vs St. Louis: