Logo
Winnipeg Jets
Powered by Roundtable
Line Combinations: Jets vs. Blues cover image

Line Combinations: Jets vs. Blues

THN Winnipeg
2h
Partner
164Members·2KPosts
THNWinnipeg@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

Can the struggling Jets regroup after a tough loss? See the projected lineups for their pivotal matchup against the Blues.

The 19-23-6 Winnipeg Jets will host the 19-22-8 St. Louis Blues from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Another battle between cellar-dwelling, Central Division foes will be on tap for Jets fans, as the 31st-place Jets host the 30th-place Blues after losing to the 29th-place Blackhawks on Monday in Jonathan Toews' return to Chicago.

Photo by Jeff Curry/USA Today&nbsp;Photo by Jeff Curry/USA Today&nbsp;

Monday's game certainly proved to be a measuring stick contest, to which Winnipeg showed it simply is not a 'playoff' team this time around. 

It will now get ready to face St. Louis in the second half of the back-to-back, following some considerable travel between contests. 

Eric Comrie will get the start in goal for Winnipeg, while it is expected that Elias Salomonsson will draw back in on the back-end.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, January 20th vs St. Louis:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Lowry-Namestnikov

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Schenn

Salomonsson-Stanley

Comrie

Injured Fleury, Miller, Pionk

Healthy scratches: Phillips, Nyquist, Zhilkin

Latest News