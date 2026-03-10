Line Combinations: Jets vs. Ducks

New-look Jets face Ducks. Discover Winnipeg's updated lines and key matchups as they continue their hot homestand. Hellebuyck starts.
The 26-26-10 Winnipeg Jets are set to host the 35-25-3 Anaheim Ducks from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening.
The game will mark the fourth test of the Jets' season-long, eight-game homestand.
Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/USA Today
Winnipeg has points in all six games following the Olympic break, to which the team has won its last three.
The game will be an odd 7:30 PM central start time in Winnipeg as the first game following the shift to Daylight Savings Time. It will be available for fans to watch via TSN.
Following the trade deadline, to which Winnipeg shipped away Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn and Tanner Pearson, while adding Isak Rosen and Jacob Bryson, the Jets will follow their new look from Saturday once again on Tuesday night.
Injured defencemen Neal Pionk and Colin Miller remain out of the lineup, as do veteran forwards Nino Niederreiter and Vlad Namestnikov.
Gold medalist Connor Hellebuyck is expected to get the nod in goal.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, March 10 vs. Anaheim: