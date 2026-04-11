Line Combinations: Jets vs. Flyers

Jets battle Flyers in crucial playoff push. See Winnipeg's evolving lines as Hellebuyck guards the net for vital points.
The 35-31-12 Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for the penultimate time at Canada Life Centre this season on Saturday night in a test against the 40-27-12 Philadelphia Flyers in a 6:00 PM central Hockey Night in Canada affair.
Winnipeg is fighting for its playoff life, while Philadelphia is looking to maintain its position as the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division against a hungry New York Islanders team that is pressing for that final spot.
The Jets, which will need to win out their remaining schedule in order to even have a shot at the postseason, are in need of another two points on Saturday, with Nashville, Los Angeles and San Jose all in a four-team dogfight for the final wild card spot.
At the moment, it is L.A.'s fight to lose, as the Kings are three points up on Winnipeg and have also played 78 games this season with four remaining. Nashville is next with 84 points - one back of the Kings - but have played one more game that Los Angeles.
Winnipeg then sits at 82 points in 78 games played, with San Jose just behind at 81 points in 78 games.
It will be an interesting finish for all four teams, as schedules will feature matchups between the interested parties, including the season finale between Winnipeg and San Jose on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre.
Connor Hellebuyck will get the start in goal for Winnipeg, which will use its rather consistent lineup from the past two weeks in front of its star goaltender.
Morgan Barron will miss the rest of the regular season, head coach Scott Arniel mentioned on Saturday morning, while Colin Miller and Ville Heinola will serve as the extra defencemen in the press box.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Saturday, April 11 vs. Philadelphia:
Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo
Perfetti-Lowry-Vilardi
Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Lambert
Koepke-Toews-Rosen
Morrissey-DeMelo
Samberg-Pionk
Fleury-Bryson
Hellebuyck