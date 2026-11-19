Winnipeg Jets
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Nov 19, 2026 7:48 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 7:48 PM
Scott Arniel reshuffles his defensive pairings and elevates Morgan Barron as Mark Scheifele chases franchise history against a surging Islanders team looking to spoil the Jets' homestand.
The Winnipeg Jets will look to start another winning streak Thursday evening when they welcome the New York Islanders to Canada Life Centre for the second game of their four-game homestand.
Photo by Terry Lee/USA Today
Winnipeg saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday with a 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, a game in which rookie forward Viggo Björck scored his first career NHL goal. The Jets enter Thursday's contest with a 10-9-3 record through 22 games.
Despite the loss, Kyle Connor continued his impressive start to the season, registering eight shots on goal against Ottawa. The 29-year-old has already scored 17 goals this season and leads the NHL with 97 shots on goal.
Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele remains one goal away from surpassing Dale Hawerchuk for the franchise goals record after establishing new franchise marks for points and assists Saturday in Chicago.
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Head coach Scott Arniel has made a handful of adjustments to his lineup ahead of Thursday's contest, although Winnipeg is expected to dress the same group of skaters that faced Ottawa.
Morgan Barron has been elevated to the third line alongside Adam Lowry and Björck, while Alex Iafallo will move to the fourth line with Cole Koepke and Danny Zhilkin.
Zhilkin, who was recalled from the Manitoba Moose Tuesday and made it to Winnipeg in time to face the Senators following an early-morning departure from Grand Rapids, will return to his natural position at centre.
Winnipeg's top six remains intact, with Connor, Scheifele and Gabriel Vilardi making up the top unit and Cole Perfetti, Brayden Yager and Dawson Mercer skating together on the second line.
There are also changes to Winnipeg's defensive pairings, with Josh Morrissey expected to skate alongside Neal Pionk and Dylan Samberg partnered with Mario Ferraro. Henry Thrun and Tyrel Bauer round out the defensive group.
Elias Salomonsson continues to work his way back into the fold following an absence for personal reasons, skating alongside Haydn Fleury Thursday morning. The Jets remain without veteran defenceman Dylan DeMelo, who is expected to miss four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.
Nico Daws will get the start in goal for Winnipeg against an Islanders team that has won three consecutive games and owns a 10-6-4 record. New York is coming off a 5-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, highlighted by a hat trick from 19-year-old defenceman Matthew Schaefer.
Winnipeg swept its two-game season series with New York last season and has won three consecutive home games against the Islanders.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Thursday, November 19 vs. New York:
Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi
Perfetti-Yager-Mercer
Barron-Lowry-Björck
Koepke-Zhilkin-Iafallo
Morrissey-Pionk
Samberg-Ferraro
Thrun-Bauer
Daws
Healthy Scratches: Niederreiter, Fleury, Stevenson
Injured: DeMelo, Rosén, Namestnikov, Bjugstad, Salomonsson
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