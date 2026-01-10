    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets vs. Kings

    Carter Brooks
    Jan 10, 2026, 00:53
    Carter Brooks
    Jan 10, 2026, 00:53
    Updated at: Jan 10, 2026, 00:53

    Winnipeg battles the Kings amidst an 11-game winless streak, facing lineup changes and goalie switch. Can they break their slump at home?

    The 15-22-5 Winnipeg Jets play host to the 18-14-10 Los Angeles Kings from Canada Life Centre on Friday evening.

    The game will serve as Winnipeg's third of a five-game homestand, while also being the second test of a back-to-back following the Jets' 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

    Image

    Winnipeg is in the middle of a stretch of five games in eight nights - all of which come at home. 

    So far, the team has not won a single game. In fact, the Jets are winless in 11 outings and have plummeted directly to the bottom of the NHL's league standings. 

    Things will look a little different for Winnipeg on Friday.

    Both Morgan Barron and Neal Pionk will miss the game (health related).

    Vlad Namestnikov and Colin Miller will draw back into the fold, while Eric Comrie will get the start in net on the back-to-back. 

    Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Friday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles:

    Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

    Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi

    Namestnikov-Lowry-Niederreiter

    Koepke-Zhilkin-Pearson

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Samberg-Miller

    Stanley-Schenn

    Comrie 

    Injured: Pionk, Barron, Fleury

    Healthy Scratch: Nyquist