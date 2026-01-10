Line Combinations: Jets vs. Kings

The 15-22-5 Winnipeg Jets play host to the 18-14-10 Los Angeles Kings from Canada Life Centre on Friday evening.

The game will serve as Winnipeg's third of a five-game homestand, while also being the second test of a back-to-back following the Jets' 4-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Winnipeg is in the middle of a stretch of five games in eight nights - all of which come at home.

So far, the team has not won a single game. In fact, the Jets are winless in 11 outings and have plummeted directly to the bottom of the NHL's league standings.

Things will look a little different for Winnipeg on Friday.

Both Morgan Barron and Neal Pionk will miss the game (health related).

Vlad Namestnikov and Colin Miller will draw back into the fold, while Eric Comrie will get the start in net on the back-to-back.

Winnipeg Jets' expected line combinations for Friday, January 9 vs. Los Angeles:

Connor-Scheifele-Iafallo

Perfetti-Toews-Vilardi

Namestnikov-Lowry-Niederreiter

Koepke-Zhilkin-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Miller

Stanley-Schenn

Comrie

Injured: Pionk, Barron, Fleury

Healthy Scratch: Nyquist