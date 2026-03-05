Line Combinations: Jets vs. Lightning

Jets face Lightning in crucial homestand battle. See the projected lines as Winnipeg fights for playoff hope and Tampa eyes a strong finish.
The 24-26-10 Winnipeg Jets are set to take on the 38-17-4 Tampa Bay Lightning from Canada Life Centre on Thursday evening.
The game will be Winnipeg's second of its season-high, eight-game homestand.
It will also mark Tampa's lone visit to Manitoba this season.
Photo by Kim Klement Nietzel/USA Today
Winnipeg has picked up points in six of its last seven games and once again operates in no-man's land, as it has quite the uphill battle in order to make the playoffs, while the race to the bottom of the standings gets more challenging with each point collected.
Things will look very similar to what they did on Tuesday in Winnipeg for the Jets, which will play Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn, Gus Nyquist and Tanner Pearson ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
Nino Niederreiter, Vlad Namestnikov, Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk and Colin Miller remain injured.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Thursday, March 5 vs. Tampa Bay: