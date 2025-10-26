    • Powered by Roundtable

    Line Combinations: Jets vs. Mammoth

    Oct 26, 2025, 19:26
    Jets face the Mammoth Sunday. A pivotal showdown with Hellebuyck guarding the net and familiar lines aiming for a crucial win.

    The 6-2-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to square off with the identical 6-2-0 Utah Mammoth on Sunday evening from Canada Life Centre.

    The game marks the final test of Winnipeg's stretch of three games in four night and will mark the first meeting between two top Central Division forces - with the Mammoth making their first official visit to Winnipeg since the new name/jerseys came into effect this offseason.

    Photo by Rob Gray/USA Today

    Winnipeg is coming off a rebound 5-3 victory over Calgary on Friday after being shut out Thursday by the Seattle Kraken.

    Connor Hellebuyck will return to goal on Sunday evening in the 5:00 PM central showdown, where he will try to cool down Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. 

    The Jets will use a relatively similar lineup on Sunday, to which head coach Scott Arniel will only speak of changes prior to puck drop. 

    Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Sunday, October 26 vs. Utah:

    Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

    Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

    Iafallo-Toews-Chibrikov 

    Koepke-Barron-Pearson

    Morrissey-DeMelo

    Stanley-Miller

    Fleury-Pionk

    Comrie

    Injured: Lowry, Perfetti, Samberg

    Healthy scratches: Ford, Lambert, Schenn

