Line Combinations: Jets vs. Mammoth

The 6-2-0 Winnipeg Jets are set to square off with the identical 6-2-0 Utah Mammoth on Sunday evening from Canada Life Centre.

The game marks the final test of Winnipeg's stretch of three games in four night and will mark the first meeting between two top Central Division forces - with the Mammoth making their first official visit to Winnipeg since the new name/jerseys came into effect this offseason.

Winnipeg is coming off a rebound 5-3 victory over Calgary on Friday after being shut out Thursday by the Seattle Kraken.

Connor Hellebuyck will return to goal on Sunday evening in the 5:00 PM central showdown, where he will try to cool down Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz.

The Jets will use a relatively similar lineup on Sunday, to which head coach Scott Arniel will only speak of changes prior to puck drop.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Sunday, October 26 vs. Utah:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Niederreiter-Namestnikov-Nyquist

Iafallo-Toews-Chibrikov

Koepke-Barron-Pearson

Morrissey-DeMelo

Stanley-Miller

Fleury-Pionk

Comrie

Injured: Lowry, Perfetti, Samberg

Healthy scratches: Ford, Lambert, Schenn