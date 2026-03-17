Line Combinations: Jets vs. Predators

A critical playoff race heats up as these Central Division rivals clash. Who will seize the wild card spot, and who will boost draft lottery hopes?
The 28-28-10 Winnipeg Jets will host the 29-28-9 Nashville Predators from Canada Life Centre on Tuesday evening in Central Division clash with lots on the line.
Currently sitting just one point apart in the standings, the Jets and Preds are in the midst of a dogfight for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference, while also jockeying for position in the draft lottery standings.
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Winnipeg currently sits 27th in the league with the sixth-best odds of landing the top pick at this June's NHL Draft, while Nashville is 26th.
The Jets are five points behind the Seattle Kraken for the final playoff spot, while the Predators are four out.
Both teams have played 66 games with 16 more to go before the season concludes in mid-April.
The Jets are expected to line up the same way they did in their last outing, with Ville Heinola serving as the lone healthy scratch. The only difference will be in goal, as Connor Hellebuyck will get the nod between the pipes vs. Nashville.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Tuesday, March 17 vs. Nashville: