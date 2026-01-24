Line Combinations: Jets vs. Red Wings

Jets face powerhouse Red Wings, struggling offensively, as Hellebuyck starts against his hometown team. Can Winnipeg find its scoring touch?
The 20-23-7 Winnipeg Jets will host the 31-16-5 Detroit Red Wings from Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening.
The inter-conference clash will be the last of a three-game homestand and a stretch that saw nine home dates in a span of just 19 evenings. It is also the penultimate home game prior to the Winter Olympic break (Wednesday, February 4 vs. Montreal).
Photo by Rick Osentoski/USA Today
Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada test will be a battle between two very different clubs, with Winnipeg struggling for offence and defence, and Detroit which is one point back of first-place in the entire Eastern Conference.
Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal against his hometown team on Saturday evening, while Gustav Nyquist remains a healthy scratch.
Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, January 24 vs. Detroit: