Logo
Winnipeg Jets
Powered by Roundtable
Line Combinations: Jets vs. Red Wings cover image

Line Combinations: Jets vs. Red Wings

Carter Brooks
3h
Partner
164Members·2KPosts
CarterBrooks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Carter Brooks
3h
Updated at Jan 24, 2026, 17:22
Partner

Jets face powerhouse Red Wings, struggling offensively, as Hellebuyck starts against his hometown team. Can Winnipeg find its scoring touch?

The 20-23-7 Winnipeg Jets will host the 31-16-5 Detroit Red Wings from Canada Life Centre on Saturday evening.

The inter-conference clash will be the last of a three-game homestand and a stretch that saw nine home dates in a span of just 19 evenings. It is also the penultimate home game prior to the Winter Olympic break (Wednesday, February 4 vs. Montreal). 

Photo by Rick Osentoski/USA Today&nbsp;Photo by Rick Osentoski/USA Today&nbsp;

Saturday's Hockey Night in Canada test will be a battle between two very different clubs, with Winnipeg struggling for offence and defence, and Detroit which is one point back of first-place in the entire Eastern Conference. 

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal against his hometown team on Saturday evening, while Gustav Nyquist remains a healthy scratch.

Winnipeg Jets expected line combinations for Saturday, January 24 vs. Detroit:

Connor - Scheifele - Iafallo

Perfetti - Toews - Vilardi

Niederreiter - Lowry - Namestnikov

Koepke - Barron - Pearson

Morrissey - DeMelo

Samberg - Salomonsson

Stanley - Schenn

Hellebuyck

Injured: Pionk, Fleury, Miller

Healthy Scratch: Nyquist 

Latest News